The provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Independent State of Samoa through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 110,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to the Independent State of Samoa, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Samoa. The vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Samoa on August 19.

At the Ninth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9) which took place on the 2nd of July, Japan has announced its intention to provide Pacific Island countries with a total of approximately 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by around the end of the year including through the COVAX Facility. This provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Samoa is implemented as part of the announcement. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

Japan and Samoa have been friends connected by the Pacific Ocean as well as an important partners in the international arena. Japan will continue to provide necessary assistance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Samoa.

[Note] The Ninth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9)

The Ninth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9) was held with Mr. SUGA Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan, and Mr. Hon. Kausea NATANO, Prime Minister of Tuvalu as the co-chairs via video conference on July 2nd. The leaders and representatives of 19 countries and regions participated, including Japan, 14 island countries (Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu), Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, and French Polynesia.

At the PALM9, Japan announced its intention to provide Pacific Island countries with a total of approximately 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by around the end of the year including through the COVAX Facility after the middle of July 2021, as well as with cold chain equipment and medical capabilities development for vaccination.