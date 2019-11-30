30 Nov 2019

Outbreak of Measles in the Independent State of Samoa: Dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief Infection Diseases Response Team

  1. Today, on 29th November, upon the request of the Government of the Independent State of Samoa, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch an Infectious Diseases Response Team of the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) composed of doctors, nurses, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Independent State of Samoa 2019 in response to the Measles outbreak in the country. The team will depart Japan on 2nd December.

  2. Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Samoa to meet its humanitarian needs upon the request of the Government of the Independent State of Samoa, and in light of humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Samoa.

  3. The team will give assistance to provide clinical care to patients (mainly children) suffering from measles outbreaks by cooperating with the Government of the Independent State of Samoa, relevant countries, and International Organizations.

