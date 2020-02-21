Niue, Samoa, American Samoa - Tropical Cyclone SEVENTEEN (VICKY) (GDACS, JTWC, SAMET, NOAA, MET Fiji, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2020)

After rapid intensification since 21 February, depression 09F has been named Tropical Cyclone Vicky. The storm is located just south of the Samoan Islands and is forecast to approach Niue over the weekend. Vicky is the 5th named TC of the South Pacific season.

After passing over Samoa and the American Samoa islands as a tropical depression on 20 February, TC Vicky was declared a category one cyclone earlier today. It is forecast to weaken as it moves south, approaching Niue on 22 February.

On 21 February at 0.00, its centre was located approximately 50 km south of American Samoa, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. Samoa is also bracing for more stormy weather with another system developing near Tuvalu. There is a possibility this storm could also become a tropical cyclone.

Strong winds and floods triggered by heavy rainfall were reported on Samoa and American Samoa, while schools will remain closed on 21-22 February. A Tropical Cyclone warning and a strong wind warning have been issued for Niue. Wind, heavy rain, and flood warnings remain in force over all of the Samoan Islands, while a high waves warning is valid for American Samoa. Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected over Samoa, American Samoa, and Niue on 21-22 February.