National Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak (Press Release 43) December 29, 2019

The Ministry of Health confirms a total of 5,667 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 12 recorded in the last 24 hours for Upolu (0 new cases for Savaii).

There are currently 45 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities. Of this, 37 are at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH), 2 at Poutasi District Hospital, 1 at Lalomanu District Hospital, 4 at Foailalo District Hospital and 1 in Sataua. Admissions include 9 critically ill children and 1 adult in ICU/HDU, 1 pregnant woman admitted to TTMH in maternity ward and 1 pregnant woman in Poutasi District Hospital.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,846. Of that, 1,720 (93%) patients have been discharged.

To date, 81 measles related deaths have been recorded. There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours.

VACCINATION UPDATE:

As of December 28, 2019, approximately 95% of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.

