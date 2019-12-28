National Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak (Press Release 42) December 28, 2019

The Ministry of Health confirms a total of 5,655 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 21 recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 46 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities. Of this, 39 are at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH), 1 at the Leulumoega Rural District Hospital, 2 at Lalomanu District Hospital and 4 at Foailalo District Hospital. Admissions include 9 critically ill children in ICU/HDU and 1 pregnant woman admitted to Leulumoega District Hospital.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,844. Of that, 1,717 (93%) patients have been discharged.

To date, 81 measles related deaths have been recorded. There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours.

VACCINATION UPDATE:

As of December 27, 2019, approximately 95% of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.

