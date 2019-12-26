National Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak (Press Release 40) December 26, 2019

The Ministry of Health confirms a total of 5,612 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 9 recorded in the last 24 hours for Upolu. There were no new cases for Savai’i.

There are currently 43 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities. Of this, 37 are at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH), 2 at the Leulumoega Rural District Hospital, 1 at Poutasi, 1 at Lalomanu District Hospital and 2 at the Malietoa Tanumafili II Hospital (MTIIH). Admissions include 7 critically ill children and 3 adult in ICU/HDU.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,823. Of that, 1,699 (93%) patients have been discharged.

To date, 81 measles related deaths have been recorded, with 1 fatality (child under 5 years old) in the last 24 hours.

VACCINATION UPDATE:

As of December 25, 2019, approximately 95% of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.

NEOC continues to be the focal point providing collaboration and operational coordination amongst all stakeholders, with advice and technical guidance from MOH for the duration of the Emergency Period.

Please direct all enquiries to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on telephone number 997, and 911 for Emergencies.

---ENDS---