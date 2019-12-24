National Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak (Press Release 38) December 24, 2019

The Ministry of Health confirms a total of 5,580 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 28 recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 64 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities. Of this, 51 are at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH), 1 at Lalomanu District Hospital, 8 at the Leulumoega Rural District Hospital, 2 at the Malietoa Tanumafili II Hospital (MTIIH), and 2 at Foailalo District Hospital. Admissions include 6 critically ill children and 3 adults in ICU/HDU, plus 3 pregnant women at the TTMH Maternity Ward.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,810. Of that, 1,667 (92%) patients have been discharged.

To date, 79 measles related deaths have been recorded. There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours.

VACCINATION UPDATE:

As of December 23, 2019, approximately 95% of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.

NEOC continues to be the focal point providing collaboration and operational coordination amongst all stakeholders, with advice and technical guidance from MOH for the duration of the Emergency Period.

Please direct all enquiries to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on telephone number 997, and 911 for Emergencies.

---ENDS---