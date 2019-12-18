National Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak (Press Release 32) December 18, 2019

The Ministry of Health confirms a total of 5,371 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 40 recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 126 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities. Of this, 104 are at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH), 3 at Poutasi District Hospital, 1 at Lalomanu District Hospital, 14 at the Leulumoega Rural District Hospital, 2 at Foailalo DH 1 in Sataua and 1 at Safotu District Hospital. Admissions include 17 critically ill children in ICU/HDU.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,723. Of that, 1,521 (88%) patients have been discharged.

To date, 76 measles related deaths have been recorded, with 1 fatality (child under 5 years old) in the last 24 hours.

VACCINATION UPDATE:

As of December 17, 2019, approximately 94% of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.

NEOC continues to be the focal point providing collaboration and operational coordination amongst all stakeholders, with advice and technical guidance from MOH for the duration of the Emergency Period.

Please direct all enquiries to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on telephone number 997, and 911 for Emergencies.

