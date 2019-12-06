National Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak (Press Release 20) December 6, 2019

The Ministry of Health confirms a total of 4,357 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 140 recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 178 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities. Of this, 144 are at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH), 2 at Poutasi District Hospital, 1 at Lalomanu DH, 24 at the Leulumoega Rural District Hospital, 3 at the Malietoa Tanumafili II Hospital (MTIIH) 2 at Foailalo DH, 1 Sataua DH and 1 at Safotu District Hospital. Admissions include 20 critically ill children in ICU/HDU and 3 pregnant women at TTMH.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,369. Of that, 1,128 (82%) patients have been discharged. Recovery rate remains the same since the last update.

To date, 63 measles related deaths have been recorded, with 1 fatality in the last 24 hours.

VACCINATION UPDATE:

As of December 5th, 2019, the estimated vaccination coverage in both Upolu and Savaii are:

82% of infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years old

93% of children aged 5 to 19 years old

98% of women aged 20 to 35 years old

74% of the remaining population in Samoa

NEOC continues to be the focal point providing collaboration and operational coordination amongst all stakeholders, with advice and technical guidance from MOH for the duration of the Emergency Period.

Please direct all enquiries to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on telephone number 997, and 911 for Emergencies.

