06 Jan 2020

National Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak, January 6, 2020

Report
from Government of Samoa
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original

January 6th, 2020; The Ministry of Health confirms a cumulative total of 5,697 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started.

Currently the outbreak is declining with 30 new cases reported between December 29, 2019 and January 5, 2020.

As of 8.30am January 5th 2020, there were 16 measles currently admitted at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH) including 4 critically ill children in ICU/HDU.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,860. Of that, 1,761 (95%) patients have recovered and been discharged.

To date, 83 measles related deaths have been recorded. There were 2 fatalities (one infant and one adult) between December 29, 2019 and January 5, 2020.

There are currently no travel restrictions or vaccination requirement for those travelling to Samoa. Additionally, proof of MMR vaccination is not currently required for Samoans travelling to Australia, New Zealand, or the United States.
Only travelers to American Samoa are required to provide proof of vaccination for MMR.

