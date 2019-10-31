Ministry of Health Press Release 4 - Measles Epidemic

Ministry of Health – Measles Epidemic Update 4

Further to the Ministry of Health Measles Epidemic Update released on the 24 October 2019:

Following is an update of the figures since the Ministry of Health report dated the 24 October:

 As of 27thOctober 2019 there have been 314 suspected measles cases with 15 confirmed cases. There are 146 laboratory results pending.

 To date, there has been three related mortality; a 14 month-old; a 8 month old and a 37 year old, all are suspected to be measles related, currently awaiting laboratory test;

 Of the 314 cases, mostly are children less than 4 years of age.

 79% (249) of suspected cases reside in Upolu and 18% (57) in Savaii

 29% (91) of the 314 suspected cases have been admitted to hospital, 96% were admitted at TTMH with one transferred from Savaii,4% (4); majority of admissions are less than 5 years old with 3 pregnant mothers (2 at TTM Hospital and 1 at MTII Hospital, Savaii)The Ministry of Health continues to encourage the public to get their measles vaccinations if they have not been vaccinated against measles or have not previously contacted measles.

 The Ministry will advise of the laboratory results are received for the suspected measles related death reported earlier.

The measles vaccination is available at all Health Facilities including:

 The Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH) on Upolu. The Immunization clinic is located at the TTMH Emergency Department.

 The Malietoa Tanumafili 11 Hospital (MT11H) on Savaii. The Immunization clinic is located at the MT2H emergency department.