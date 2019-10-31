Ministry of Health Press Release 4 - Measles Epidemic
Ministry of Health – Measles Epidemic Update 4
Further to the Ministry of Health Measles Epidemic Update released on the 24 October 2019:
Following is an update of the figures since the Ministry of Health report dated the 24 October:
As of 27thOctober 2019 there have been 314 suspected measles cases with 15 confirmed cases. There are 146 laboratory results pending.
To date, there has been three related mortality; a 14 month-old; a 8 month old and a 37 year old, all are suspected to be measles related, currently awaiting laboratory test;
Of the 314 cases, mostly are children less than 4 years of age.
79% (249) of suspected cases reside in Upolu and 18% (57) in Savaii
29% (91) of the 314 suspected cases have been admitted to hospital, 96% were admitted at TTMH with one transferred from Savaii,4% (4); majority of admissions are less than 5 years old with 3 pregnant mothers (2 at TTM Hospital and 1 at MTII Hospital, Savaii)The Ministry of Health continues to encourage the public to get their measles vaccinations if they have not been vaccinated against measles or have not previously contacted measles.
The Ministry will advise of the laboratory results are received for the suspected measles related death reported earlier.
The measles vaccination is available at all Health Facilities including:
The Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital (TTMH) on Upolu. The Immunization clinic is located at the TTMH Emergency Department.
The Malietoa Tanumafili 11 Hospital (MT11H) on Savaii. The Immunization clinic is located at the MT2H emergency department.