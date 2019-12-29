Measles State of Emergency ends

GOV. PRESS SECRETARIAT: At a Special Meeting this afternoon Saturday 28th December 2019, Cabinet unanimously approved the cancellation of the State of Emergency Orders in place since last November as a result of the Measles Epidemic.

In its decision, Cabinet has approved the State of Recovery for Samoa to commence immediately.

For the Recovery Phase, the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are tasked with the preparations of the Recovery Plan to be tabled for Cabinet’s consideration in two weeks from today.

Cabinet has also instructed that all works which were centralized and conducted by the National Emergency Operation Center, (NEOC) during the crisis are to be referred to the Health Emergency Operation Center for continuation.

And finally, the Public Appeal supported by the United Nations will continue with the UN’s Resident Coordinator working together in close collaboration with the Government of Samoa.