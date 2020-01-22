22 Jan 2020

Health Emergency Operation Centre: Update on the measles outbreak, January 20, 2020

Report
from Government of Samoa
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original

January 20, 2020; The Ministry of Health confirms a cumulative total of 5,707 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started.

Currently the outbreak is declining with 2 new cases reported between 13th January and 20th January, 2020.

There are currently NO measles cases in all hospitals or admitted in any hospital nationally

Since the outbreak was declared, the total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals to date is 1,868.

95% of the above measles cases admitted have recovered and been discharged home.

To date, 83 measles related deaths have been recorded. There were NO deaths between 13th January and 20th January, 2020 (marking the 18th consecutive day with no deaths reported due to measles).

There are currently no travel restrictions or vaccination requirement for those travelling to Samoa. Additionally, proof of MMR vaccination is not currently required for Samoans travelling to Australia, New Zealand, or the United States.

Only travelers to American Samoa are required to provide proof of vaccination for MMR.

Preparations have started for school vaccinations as required by the new legislation are ongoing by Ministry of Health.

