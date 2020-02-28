Handover Ceremonies for the Project for the Reconstruction of Sili Primary School and the Project for the Reconstruction of Palauli District Primary School (February 27, 2020)

The Government of Japan continues to provide development assistance at grass-roots level within the education sector. Sili Primary School and Palauli District Primary School in Savaii celebrated the start of their new academic year with the handover of their new school buildings under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Both schools hosted the handover ceremonies on 27 February 2020 that were attended by Ambassador Extraordinary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. TERASAWA Genichi, Prime Minister, Hon. Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Hon. Solamalemalo Loau Keneti Sio, Cabinet Ministers and representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, parents, principals and staff with students.

Sili Primary School received a new building consisting of 10 classrooms, a staff room and library amounting to 105,311 USD (approximately 278,000 WST) which has replaced their 50 years old building. It is hoped that this project will continue to raise the level of achievements of the school and to ensure that the students are provided with quality education and improved health sanitation.

Furthermore, Palauli District Primary School received a building accommodating 7 classrooms and a library worth up to 95,736 USD (approximately 246,000 WST) hoping that its reconstruction can help relieve the problems constantly faced by the school during heavy rainfalls.

The Government of Japan continues to uphold its commitment to upgrade basic educational facilities for communities across Samoa.

The two new school buildings will greatly assist the schools to offer best and equal opportunities for the children in Savaii to achieve academic excellence and improve livelihood hygienically.

These projects are added milestones in Japan’s ongoing support and cooperation towards the development and prosperity of the whole nation.

Japan’s GGP is specifically designed to address basic human needs, which includes water supply, healthcare and basic education.