Government launches its National Disaster Management (NDMP) and National Action Plan (NAP)

(PRESS SECRETARIAT); The Government of Samoa through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment today launched its National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2017-2020 together with Samoa’s National Action Plan for Disaster Risk Management (NAP for DRM) 2017-2021.

The purpose of the NDMP is to provide a policy framework that promotes a whole-of-country and multi-sectoral approach to disaster risk management at a local, national and regional level. It also provides a framework and mechanism to enable a coordinated national response to threats that have the potential to cause a disaster and recovery from the impacts of disasters.

The National Action Plan for Disaster Risk Management which was also launched earlier today, is an operational document that should be read in conjunction with the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2017-2020. It provides a day-to-day guide for operations and a monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL) framework to assess performance and advance accountability of the Disaster Management Office (DMO).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Fiame Naomi Mataafa delivered the keynote address to officially launch these two plans, where she acknowledged the important roles that these documents play within the government and communities.

“Today’s launch of these two documents is a clear definition of one community coming together to enhance Disaster Management for all. It reflects the efforts of the Government, the efforts of our developing partners and members of the communities such yourselves. It’s these collaborative efforts that have made these possible because we care, and we do not want any more lost lives or significant costs to our social and economic status due to natural disasters.

“These documents recognizes that we are flawed in our responses, it recognizes that we are vulnerable to disasters as we witnessed in the tsunami 2009 and tropical cyclones such as Ofa, Val, Evans and Gita, it recognizes that we as a Developing State have very limited resources hence the need for our developing partners, that are here today, to witness this special occasion.

“This is a recognition by us all, the significance of our geographical location, that puts Samoa right in the middle of a very vulnerable and risky position within the PACIFIC, concerning the Ring of Fire that causes earthquakes and tsunamis but also Oscillation something that exposes us to Cyclone and Droughts.”

Fiame acknowledged the collaborative relationship between the Government of Samoa, Developing Partners, the different agencies and communities as well as the governmental sectors that have worked on putting together and finalizing both plans.

These two documents will complement Samoa’s International Obligations and Government’s Plans, Strategy, programs and priorities within the regional, national and local communities.