Gender and Disability Analysis - COVID-19 Samoa (May 2022)

Introduction

COVID-19 and Samoa

First detected in China’s Hubei Province in late December 2019, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic on 11th March 2020. Globally, as of 13 May 2022, there have been 517,6481631 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,261,708 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 13 May 2022, a total of 711,655,423 vaccine doses have been administered.

In Samoa, from January 2020 to December 2021, there had only been 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 with no deaths. However, in January 2022, 22 passengers from a repatriation flight from Australia tested positive for COVID-19 whilst in quarantine. An additional 5 nurses contracted the virus. On 20 March 2022, community transmission was identified, and subsequent set up of community testing sites found that COVID-19 was found throughout the communities of Upolu and Savaii islands. At the finalisation of this report, Samoa has reported 11,313 community cases and 24 COVID-19 related deaths.

Samoa has had preventative measures in place to limit the potential transmission of COVID-19 since March 2020. State of Emergency Orders remain in forcelv and include travel restrictions for incoming travellers, limitations on public gatherings and public transport, reduced business operating hours, limitations on access to health facilities unless seeking medical attention, and requirements for social distancing. In addition, people aged 60 and above are encouraged to remain at home, unless seeking medical attention.

In March 2020, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was activated for Coronavirus. A 24-hour call centre was established to support the public with COVID-19 related enquiries; however, it is noted that this call centre is not accessible to persons who are Deaf and hard of hearing.

Schools reopened on the 4th of May 2020lvi after closing for six weeks.lvii This disruption affected an estimated 65,000 students (4,203 – early childhood education (ECE); 43546 – primary; 16,365 – secondary) and 2,885 teachers (423 – ECE; 1,427 – primary; 1035 – secondary). Women teachers were further impacted by increased burden of domestic and unpaid care work. lix With the additional cases arriving to Samoa in January 2022, the start of the school year was again delayedlx. After three weeks of remote classes utilising national TV stations, school resumed on 14 February 2022 until community transmission was identified on 20 March 2022, after which schools went back into lockdown.

COVID-19 presents a range of response challenges for Samoa’s health sector. Health services are already limited due to a lack of infrastructure, equipment, qualified personnel, specialised services and intensive care, and these are easily stretched or overwhelmed, posing a problem of access to care when there is an outbreak. Samoa also faces challenges related to service provision across multiple islands and vast distances, with limited resources.

The measles outbreak in Samoa in late-2019 identified key lessons in the case of a possible outbreak of COVID-19. Samoa was unprepared for the measles cases as a result of a staggeringly low vaccination rate. The measles outbreak placed enormous pressure on hospital staff and the health system. While there is a hospital located on Savai'i and six rural district hospitals and four health centres, most of the country’s doctors were in the country's main hospital, Tupua Tamasese Meaole, in Apia, resulting in primary care largely being supplied by the main hospital. In response to this, a multidisciplinary team consisting of a doctor, nurse manager, district or staff nurse, specialist public health nurse, dietitian, midwife, and environmental health inspector was sent to the district hospitals.

The prolonged absence of COVID-19 in Samoa enabled the Ministry of Health (MoH) to build capacity in the health system and raise awareness of prevention measures. The Health Emergency Operations Committee (HEOC) has sought to increase stock of health commodities and supplies, increase staff at community health facilities and build capacity of health surveillance needed for contact tracing, while promoting public health messaging and encouraging social distancing practices. The Government of Samoa has administered door-to-door vaccines as part of a mass vaccination drive, locking down the population for two days in September 2021 to maximise the delivery of first doses. A follow up lockdown was enforced in November 2021 to administer the second dose. After community transmission was detected in March 2022, a further push was made by the Government for vaccination roll out. In early May 2022, the Ministry of Health reported that 121,994 people 18 years and over had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with 113,010 people within the same age group also completing their second dose. 92.7 per cent of the eligible population are double vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 4 May 2022. 70,439 booster doses have also been administered

In September 2021, the Government also began offering the Pfizer Vaccine for children aged 12 – 18 years of age. After community transmission was identified in March 2022, a greater push for child vaccinations was initiated. Vaccination sites were set up throughout Upolu and Savaii. For children aged 12 – 17 years, 87.2 per cent are double vaccinated and 61 per cent of children aged 5 – 11 have received their second dose.

Gender and Disability Analysis Objectives and Methodology

This Gender and Disability Analysis has the following objectives:

o To analyse and understand the different impacts that COVID-19 may have on women, men, girls and boys with and without disabilities, and other vulnerable groups in Samoa.

o To inform humanitarian programming in Samoa based on the different needs of women, men, boys and girls with and without disabilities, with a particular focus on women’s economic empowerment and livelihoods.

Secondary data from existing gender and disability data analysis and the most recent COVID-19 data was used to develop this analysis.

Nuanua O Le Alofa (NOLA) conducted key informant interviews, focus groups and surveys with members of the disability community to further understand the impacts of COVID-19 on their lives. Further, members of leadership from NOLA and WIBDI were heavily involved for the entire development of this document.