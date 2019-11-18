18 Nov 2019

Further support for Samoan measles outbreak

Report
from Government of New Zealand
Published on 18 Nov 2019 View Original

RT HON WINSTON PETERS

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced further support as the Government of Samoa responds to a serious measles outbreak.

“New Zealand will deploy a further 18 vaccination nurses, bringing the total to 30 working in Samoa over the next four weeks,” Mr Peters said.

“A New Zealand Medical Assistance Team (NZMAT) of ten doctors and nurses and support staff will deploy to Apia early tomorrow.”

“On 15 November the Government of Samoa declared a State of Emergency as the numbers of people infected with measles continues to rise and the hospital system is under strain.

“We fully support Samoa’s efforts to immunise its population, contain the outbreak, and treat patients who are ill.”

“The vaccination nurses will support Samoa’s immunisation programme, which is targeting the most at risk populations.”

“The medical assistance team will support Samoan health personnel, providing treatment and medical supplies in a district hospital on Upolu that is facing heavy demand due to the outbreak.”

The support announced today is in addition to the deployment of 12 vaccination nurses, vaccines and medical supplies New Zealand committed to Samoa last week.

ENDS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.