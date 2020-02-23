Final Special Weather Bulletin for Samoa issued by Samoa Meteorological Services at 230300 UTC or 5.00 PM Sunday 23rd February 2020 [EN/SM]

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CATEGORY 1 (63-87kph) IS NOW DOWNGRADED TO STRONG WIND WARNING (46-61kph) FOR UPOLU.

STRONG WIND (46-61kph) WARNING REMAINS FOR ALL OF SAMOA.

HEAVY RAIN WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SAMOA; LANDSLIDE IS POSSIBLE FOR VULNERABLE AREAS

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR LOW-LYING COASTAL AREAS DUE TO HIGH SURF.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS FOR ALL OF SAMOA

Tropical Cyclone WASI Category 1 was located at 16.5South, 171.1West or at about 286 km (154nm) South of Tafitoala or 309 km (166nm) South of Apia at 230200 UTC or 4:00pm today. The system continues to move further away from Samoa towards Niue at a speed of 28km/hr.

The active convergence zone which links to TC WASI now lies over Samoa, bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tonight:

Periods of rain with heavy falls and few thunderstorms.

Northwesterly winds of 46-61 kph, gusty at times.

Combine waves and swells of 2-4 meters.

Tomorrow

Isolated showers.

Northwesterly winds of 35-45 kph. Combine waves and swells of 1.5-2.5meters.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation.

(Normal weather bulletins will be issued later tonight at 11:30pm)