China willing to work with Samoa on climate change

China is willing to work with Samoa and the international community to tackle climate change. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remarks during a meeting with Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

Tuilaepa is now in China for the Summer Davos Forum in north China’s Tianjin Municipality which is scheduled for Sept. 18 to 20.

President Xi praised the prime minister’s contributions to the development of the bilateral ties.

China cherishes the traditional China-Samoa friendship and appreciates the country’s firm adherence to the one-China policy, Xi said.

He said that China will continue to support Samoa in developing its economy, improving the livelihood of its people and safeguarding the legitimate interests of Samoa and other South Pacific island nations in international and regional affairs.

The Chinese president also said that China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields with Samoa under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Samoan Prime Minister said that Samoa treasures its relations with China and supports the BRI, calling to expand cooperation in areas of economy, trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 43 years ago, Samoa and China have developed a close relationship of mutual trust and friendship based on the one-China policy, Sailele said.

Sailele also appreciated China’s leading role in the fight against climate change and said that Samoa looks forward to more cooperation with China in multilateral affairs.