29 Dec 2019

ASG donates US$304,208 to Samoa

Report
from Government of Samoa
Published on 28 Dec 2019 View Original

American Samoa donates over US$300,000 dollars to the Government of Samoa to assist with the State of Recovery as a result of the Measles Crisis.

American Samoa Government Lolo Matalasi Letalu Moliga with his Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga presented the donation to Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi in a brief ceremony in the territory this morning.

In accepting the gift, Prime Minister Tuilaepa extended the Government and Samoa's humble appreciation for the territory's humanitarian generosity. (See video clip posted on the Government of Samoa Facebook Page (@samoagovt) for the Prime Minister's full acknowledgement in Samoan).

Accompanying the Prime Minister was his Minister of ICT Afamasaga Rico Tupai and senior government officials.

