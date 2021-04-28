USAID Sends Emergency Supplies To Help People Affected By Saint Vincent Volcano

Office of Press Relations

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is shipping emergency humanitarian supplies from its Miami warehouse to help people on the island of Saint Vincent affected by the eruption of La Soufrière volcano. La Soufrière has erupted repeatedly since April 9, forcing large-scale evacuations, covering Saint Vincent island with ashfall, and polluting air and water sources. More than 13,000 people have had to evacuate their homes.

The supplies being provided by USAID, include emergency water containers and hygiene kits, as well as wheelchairs and walkers for evacuees with disabilities. This contribution is part of broader USAID efforts to help people affected by La Soufrière’s eruption and is in addition to an initial $100,000 in humanitarian assistance already provided for emergency food assistance and relief commodities to affected families. USAID disaster experts are on the ground in Saint Vincent and in the region, working in close coordination with local and regional disaster response organizations to assess humanitarian needs.