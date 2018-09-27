27 Sep 2018

Tropical Storm Watch For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Thursday 27th September 2018 - 11:00 a.m. Update

Report
from Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Published on 27 Sep 2018 View Original

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

At 11:00 am, Tropical Storm Kirk was near 13.8 North, 59.3 West or about 135 miles (215 km), east north-east of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85km/h) with tropical-storm-force winds extending outwards to about 140 miles (220 km) from the center. Some weakening is forecast as the system approaches the northern Windwards.

The forward speed has decreased to near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this is expected to further decrease over the next few days. “Kirk” is moving towards the west-northwest. On this track, the center of the system is expected to pass approximately 80 miles to the north of mainland Saint Vincent later today (Thursday 27th September 2018).

Sustained winds of between 25 to 35 mph (40 to 55 km/h), with higher gusts, are possible across the islands today as the system passes to the north.

In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms can be expected with rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75 millimeters), and isolated higher amounst in mountainous areas. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides, near rivers and streams are advised to be alert.

Large easterly swells of 3.0 to 4.5 (10 to 15 ft) are forecast to accompany the System. By weekend, northerly swells generated by post-tropical cyclone Leslie, are expected to propagate southwards across our area. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, and these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. Monday, 1st October 2018.

High Tide times are expected around:

7:28 a.m. and 8:49 p.m. on Thursday; 8:09 a.m. and 9:44 p.m. on Friday, 8:51 a.m. and 10:29 p.m. on Saturday and 9:35 a.m. and 11:08 p.m. on Sunday

SOURCE: NEMO

