28 Sep 2018

Tropical Storm Watch Discontinued For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Flood Watch Remains In Effect - Friday 28th September 2018 - 11:00 a.m. Update

Report
from Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
28 Sep 2018

At 11:00 a.m., Tropical Storm Kirk was near 13.8 North , 63.6 West, or approximately 160 miles (257 km) west-northwest of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, moving westwards near 13 mph (20 km/h).

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h). A gradual weakening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours.

“Kirk” no longer poses a threat to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. However, some isolated pockets of showers and periods of rain are expected throughout the day, as the system continues to track westwards away from the islands.

A Flood watch remains in effect until 6:00 p.m.

Soils are saturated, and some rivers and gutters are still inundated. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides, near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution.

Large easterly swells of up to 3.0 meters (10 feet) can be expected. By later today, northerly swells generated by post-tropical cyclone Leslie, are forecast to propagate southwards across our shores. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, and these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning remains in effect until 6:00 am Monday, 1st October.

High Tide times are expected around:

8:09 a.m. and 9:44 p.m. today, Friday; 8:51 a.m and 10:29 p.m. on Saturday and 9:35 a.m and 11:08 p.m. on Sunday.

