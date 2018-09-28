Tropical Storm Watch And Flood Watch in Effect For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Friday 28th September 2018 - 5:00 a.m. Update

A Tropical Storm Watch and a flood watch remains in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Friday 28th September, 2018.

At 5:00 a.m., Tropical Storm Kirk was near 13.2 North…62.5 West or about 100 miles (160) km west of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85km/h) with higher gusts. Kirk is moving towards the west near 12 mph (19 km/h).

Sustained winds of between 25 to 35 mph (40 to 55 km/h) with higher gusts are continue during the morning.

A few stations across the island have already reported rainfall accumulations in excess of 3 inches (75 millimeters), during the last 24 hours. A further 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75 millimeters), with isolated higher amounts in mountainous are possible, as pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms, continues across the islands. A Flood watch will remain in effect until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides, near rivers and streams should continue to be alert.

Large easterly swells of up to 3.0 meters (10 feet) can be expected. By later today, northerly swells generated by post-tropical cyclone Leslie, are forecast to propagate southwards across our shores. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, and these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. Monday, 1st October 2018.

High Tide times are expected around:

8:09 a.m. and 9:44 p.m. today, Friday; 8:51 a.m. and 10:29 p.m. on Saturday and 9:35 a.m. and 11:08 p.m. on Sunday.

The next Advisory will be at 12 noon.