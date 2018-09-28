28 Sep 2018

Tropical Storm Watch And Flood Watch in Effect For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Friday 28th September 2018 - 5:00 a.m. Update

Report
from Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original

A Tropical Storm Watch and a flood watch remains in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Friday 28th September, 2018.

At 5:00 a.m., Tropical Storm Kirk was near 13.2 North…62.5 West or about 100 miles (160) km west of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85km/h) with higher gusts. Kirk is moving towards the west near 12 mph (19 km/h).

Sustained winds of between 25 to 35 mph (40 to 55 km/h) with higher gusts are continue during the morning.

A few stations across the island have already reported rainfall accumulations in excess of 3 inches (75 millimeters), during the last 24 hours. A further 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75 millimeters), with isolated higher amounts in mountainous are possible, as pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms, continues across the islands. A Flood watch will remain in effect until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides, near rivers and streams should continue to be alert.

Large easterly swells of up to 3.0 meters (10 feet) can be expected. By later today, northerly swells generated by post-tropical cyclone Leslie, are forecast to propagate southwards across our shores. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, and these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. Monday, 1st October 2018.

High Tide times are expected around:

8:09 a.m. and 9:44 p.m. today, Friday; 8:51 a.m. and 10:29 p.m. on Saturday and 9:35 a.m. and 11:08 p.m. on Sunday.

The next Advisory will be at 12 noon.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.