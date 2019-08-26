Tropical storm warning in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are imminent within the warning area, generally within 36 hours.

According to information received from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services; at 5:00 p.m. Tropical Storm 'Dorian' was centered near 11.5 north, 54.2 west or about 480 miles (approx. 770 km), east-southeast of Saint Vincent.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 50 mph (85 km/h), with movement towards the west (280 degrees), at 14 mph (22 km/h).

On its present forecast track, the center of the system is expected to pass near or over Saint Vincent early Tuesday morning. Sustained surface winds between 58 to 70 mph (93 to 113 km/h) with higher gusts, are expected to spread across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines early Tuesday morning, persisting into the afternoon. In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the islands from early Tuesday morning. Rainfall accumulations of at least 3 to 5 inches (75 to 125 mm) are possible, with isolated higher amounts.

Some flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas. Residents are urged to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions. Large easterly to south-easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5 m (8 to 12 ft, are also forecast to accopany the system. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen.

A High-surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will also be in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from 12 noon, Monday, 26th August 2019, until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 27th August 2019.

A Small-craft Warning in this case, means wind-speeds of 50 to 60 knots (93 to 113 km/h), and/or seas equal to or greater than 3 m (10 ft) will be affecting the marine area. A High-surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone. High tides are expected around: 1:27 a.m. and 1:37 .m. on Monday; and 2:20 a.m. and 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

All sea-bathers and other users of the sea, are also advised to stay out of the water.