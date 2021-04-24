Support to people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Norway contributes NOK 1.3 million (USD 150 000) in humanitarian aid to people affected by the volcanic eruption on St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The assistance will go through the UN and the Red Cross system and contribute to, among other things, shelter, food, water and sanitary measures.

About 20.000 people have been affected by the volcanic eruption on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. National authorities coordinate the response with support from regional mechanisms. That includes the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) responsible for making detailed damage assessments, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which also contributes with emergency aid deliveries.

The UN coordinates their efforts from the regional office in Barbados. The World Food Program (WFP) and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) supports the relief efforts, like food, cash and medicine. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has established 89 shelters for about 4,000 affected people. There is lack of electricity and water and a need for, among other things, power supplies. In addition to emergency assistance, there is a need for expert assistance for clean-up after ash fall and emergency measures for new volcanic eruptions.

The United Nations has released $1 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to assist the emergency response, to which Norway is a major contributor.

The situation is still critical as volcanic eruptions are still ongoing, though in a somewhat diminishing strength. Norway is following the situation closely.