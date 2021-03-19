St. Vincent & the Grenadines: Volcano Flash Update No. 01 (As of 16 March 2021)

This flash update is produced by OCHA Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from December 2020 to March 2021. OCHA will continue to monitor the present situation.

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 29th December 2020, the alert level for the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was elevated to orange because of increased activity at the site. The volcano has had an effusive eruption, with visible gas and steam and the formation of a new volcanic dome. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and gas emissions can be observed from the Belmont Observatory. A UWI Seismic Research Centre team is currently in St. Vincent to support monitoring and data collection and analysis.

• An orange level alert means that there is highly elevated seismicity or fumarolic activity, or both, and other highly unusual symptoms. Eruptions may occur with less than 24 hours’ notice. Monitoring systems are continuously staffed and there is regular visual inspection of potential vent areas as well as continuous ground deformation and hydrothermal monitoring.