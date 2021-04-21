St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #9 (17 April 2021)

Situation Overview

• La Soufrière volcano Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) active since December 29, 2020.

Started with effusive eruption activity, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to crater lake and seismic activity.

• Activity increased since April 8, 2021 3:00 am.

Prime Minister, VCT gave the order to evacuate the red zone on April 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm and declared the red alert. Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am on April 9, 2021.

• On April 11, 2021 at 1:00 am another eruption occurred, followed by a power outage in the NE part of the Island. Power was restored at 6:00 am in Green zone.

• On April 12, 2021, NEMO reported that at approx- imately 4:15 am, the dome had collapsed, and pyroclastic flow occurred along the valleys on the eastern and western coasts.

• Other explosive event occurred at 6:30 am and 8:00 pm on April 13, 2021, also at 6:16 am on April 16, 2021.

• Seismic activity at La Soufrière, continued to fol- low the established pattern with bands of continu- ous seismic tremors between 13 – 15 hours apart, separated by small long-period earthquakes.

• The current pattern of explosions appears to be episodic with increasing intervals and less energy.

• Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days impacting St. Vincent and neighboring islands such as Barbados, Grenada,

Saint Lucia.

• The volcano alert level remains RED