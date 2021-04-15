St. Vincent & Grenadines

St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #6 (14 April 2021)

General Overview

  • La Soufrière volcano Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) active since December 29, 2020.
    Started with effusive eruption activity, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to crater lake and seismic activity.

  • Activity increased since April 8, 2021 3:00 am. Prime Minister, VCT gave the order to evacuate the red zone on April 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm and declared the red alert. Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am on April 9, 2021.

  • On April 11, 2021 at 1:00 am another eruption occurred, followed by a power outage in the NE part of the Island. Power was restored at 6:00 am in Green zone.

  • On April 12, 2021, NEMO reported that at approximately 4:15 am, the dome had collapsed, and pyroclastic flow occurred along the valleys on the eastern and western coasts.

  • Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent continued in the pattern established on April 12, 2021, with short bands of continuous seismic tremors interspersed with long-period earthquakes.

  • Another explosive event occurred at 6:30 am on April 13, 2021.

  • Long-period earthquakes have steadily become more frequent following the latest band of tremors at 6:30 am.

  • The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents - hot (200°C-700°C), ground-hugging flows of ash and debris.

  • Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue occur over the next few days impacting St. Vincent and neighboring islands.

  • The volcano activity remains at alert level Red • Prime Minister announced on April 12, 2021, that cruise ships will no longer be used to transport persons to neighboring countries. Smaller vessels will instead be used.

