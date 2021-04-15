St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #6 (14 April 2021)

General Overview

La Soufrière volcano Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) active since December 29, 2020.

Started with effusive eruption activity, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to crater lake and seismic activity.

Activity increased since April 8, 2021 3:00 am. Prime Minister, VCT gave the order to evacuate the red zone on April 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm and declared the red alert. Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am on April 9, 2021.

On April 11, 2021 at 1:00 am another eruption occurred, followed by a power outage in the NE part of the Island. Power was restored at 6:00 am in Green zone.

On April 12, 2021, NEMO reported that at approximately 4:15 am, the dome had collapsed, and pyroclastic flow occurred along the valleys on the eastern and western coasts.

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent continued in the pattern established on April 12, 2021, with short bands of continuous seismic tremors interspersed with long-period earthquakes.

Another explosive event occurred at 6:30 am on April 13, 2021.

Long-period earthquakes have steadily become more frequent following the latest band of tremors at 6:30 am.

The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents - hot (200°C-700°C), ground-hugging flows of ash and debris.

Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue occur over the next few days impacting St. Vincent and neighboring islands.