St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #5 (13 April 2021)

General Overview

Soufriere volcano Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) active since 29th December, 2020.

Started with effusive eruption activity, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to crater lake and seismic activity.

Activity increased since April 8, 2021 3:00 am. Prime Minister, VCT gave the order to evacuate the red zone on April 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm and declared the red alert. Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am on April 9, 2021.

On April 11, 2021 at 1:00 am another eruption occurred, followed by a power outage in the NE part of the Island. Power was restored at 6:00 am in Green zone.

On April 12, 2021, NEMO reported that at approximately 4:15 am, the dome had collapsed and pyroclastic flow occurred along the valleys on the eastern and western coasts.

The scale of the eruption is likened to that of 1902 in which there was massive destruction, unlike the eruption in 1979. Pyroclastic flow is a dense, destructive mass of very hot ash, lava fragments, and gases ejected explosively from a volcano and typically flowing downslope at great speed). A pyroclastic flow is a hot (typically >800 °C, or >1,500 °F), chaotic mixture of rock fragments, gas, and ash that travels rapidly (tens of meters per second) away from a volcanic vent or collapsing flow front. Pyroclastic flows can be extremely destructive and deadly because of their high temperature and mobility. These flows even boil the top of the sea and burn vessels.

Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.