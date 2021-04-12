St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #4 (12 April 2021)

General Overview

Soufriere volcano Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) active since 29th December, 2020. Started with effusive eruption activity, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to crater lake and seismic activity.

Activity increased since April 8, 2021 3:00 am. Prime Minister, VCT gave the order to evacuate the red zone on April 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm and declared the red alert. Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am on April 9, 2021.

On April 11, 2021 at 1:00 am another eruption occurred, followed by a power cut in the NE part of the Island. Power was restored at 6:00 am in Green zone. Visibility in Green zone has improved. Multiple eruptions reported during the afternoon.

Eruption scale is similar to occurrence in 1902, not like 1979. Destruction in 1902 was bigger than 1979.

Experts fear the pyroclastic flow, which is a hot (typically >800 °C, or >1,500 °F), chaotic mixture of rock fragments, gas, and ash that travels rapidly (tens of meters per second) away from a volcanic vent or collapsing flow front. Pyroclastic flows can be extremely destructive and deadly because of their high temperature and mobility. These flows even boil the top of the sea and burn vessels.

Ash also falling in Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia and Grenada. The falling ash in VCT has impacted electrical poles thereby causing electrical fires.

Reports received of collapsed roofs.