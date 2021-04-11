St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #3 (11 April 2021)

Situation Overview

• An estimated 16,000 - 20,000 persons affected

• Approximately 30 villages evacuated

• An estimated 75 shelters operating, with 3,200 persons

• Approximately 137 Active COVID-19 cases

• The entire island is covered in ash with some areas experiencing extremely poor visbility. Ash is a major concern at the moment, especially in the North of the country.

• Roofs of several houses are also collapsing due to the heavy volcanic ash particles

• Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) goverment booked about 800 rooms across hotels and guest houses to accommodate evacuees.

• No official closure of businesses to facilitate persons accessing supermarkets and pharmacies and to allow for the continuation of essential services

• Persons are stuck in the red zone on the windward side due to poor visibility and some roads are damaged3 • Preliminary reports also indictaye that a number of Owia residents tried to evacuate by sea but conditions are not permissible.

• Health Care Facilities in the red and orange zones have been evacuated. Patients who require specialist care dialysis and chemotherapy will receive treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown

• Explosive volcanic ash cloud transported by wind and affected as far as Barbados since late evening Friday, April 9, 2021 and continues.