St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #26 (21 May 2021)

Situation Overview

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, seismic activity was limited to a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes. (UWI-SRC).

When the cloud is high enough, there is persistent steaming observable from the observatory. (UWI-SRC)