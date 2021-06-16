St. Vincent & Grenadines
St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #26 (21 May 2021)
Attachments
Situation Overview
Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.
In the last 24 hours, seismic activity was limited to a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes. (UWI-SRC).
When the cloud is high enough, there is persistent steaming observable from the observatory. (UWI-SRC)
The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has lowered the volcanic alert level at La Soufrière to ORANGE based on recommendation from The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC).