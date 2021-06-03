St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #25 (18 May 2021)

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has lowered the volcanic alert level at La Soufrière to ORANGE based on recommendation from The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC).

On May 6, 2021, NEMO announced that residents who evacuated from the Yellow and Orange Zones and residents who are in emergency shelters in Petit Bordel- Gordon Yard on the Leeward side of the island and communities as far as the Mt. Young River on the Windward side can now return to their homes.