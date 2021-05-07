St. Vincent & Grenadines
St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #21 (6 May 2021)
Attachments
Situation Overview
On May 4, 2021, no new COVID-19 cases were reported from 215 samples processed on May 3, 2021.
In the past 24 hours only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes had been recorded and there was no further seismic tremor. However, the volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Explosions with accompanying ash fall, of similar or larger magnitude to those that have already occurred during the eruption, can take place with little or no warning. The volcano remains at alert level RED (UWI SRC).
As of May 3, 2021, heavy lahar/mud flow has been reported in the rivers and valleys on both sides of the La Soufriere Volcano as a result of heavy rains. The forecast for the upcoming weekend also predicts heavy rains.