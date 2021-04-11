St. Vincent & Grenadines
St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #2 (10 April 2021)
Highlights
Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am. Reports of pyroclastic flows and explosions reported at 9:05 am also heard in Grenada. Ash fallout on airport in St. Vincent & the Grenadines (VCT) (southeast of the Island). Airport in VCT closed at 10:00 am.
Barbados airport closed at 12:00 pm.
Evacuations from the Red zone continue, including Georgetown and Chateaubelair Hospitals, which are relocated to Hospital in Kingstown (Milton Cato Memorial Hospital)
Evacuation of persons from orange zone commenced
No casualties reported
62 shelters occupied with 2,318 persons
Explosions expected to continue for weeks – month
Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in shelters indentified as a priority
Health Needs lists (incl. shelters) received from MoH VCT and National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO)
10.Coastguard Barbados Defense Force departed on April 8, 2021 for support to VCT
Situation Overview
Evacuation from the Red Zone to safe areas is continuing.
Around 8:42 am NEMO VCT confirmed an explosive eruption and indicated that La Soufriere has moved into an explosive state with plumes up to eight kilometres and expected ashfall within five minutes of this announcement.
Ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport
Ash plumes up to 20,000 feet headed East.
Heavy ash fall has resulted in extremely poor visibility and created a challenge with the evacuation.