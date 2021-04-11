St. Vincent & Grenadines

St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #2 (10 April 2021)

Highlights

  1. Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am. Reports of pyroclastic flows and explosions reported at 9:05 am also heard in Grenada. Ash fallout on airport in St. Vincent & the Grenadines (VCT) (southeast of the Island). Airport in VCT closed at 10:00 am.

  2. Barbados airport closed at 12:00 pm.

  3. Evacuations from the Red zone continue, including Georgetown and Chateaubelair Hospitals, which are relocated to Hospital in Kingstown (Milton Cato Memorial Hospital)

  4. Evacuation of persons from orange zone commenced

  5. No casualties reported

  6. 62 shelters occupied with 2,318 persons

  7. Explosions expected to continue for weeks – month

  8. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in shelters indentified as a priority

  9. Health Needs lists (incl. shelters) received from MoH VCT and National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO)

10.Coastguard Barbados Defense Force departed on April 8, 2021 for support to VCT

Situation Overview

  • Evacuation from the Red Zone to safe areas is continuing.

  • Around 8:42 am NEMO VCT confirmed an explosive eruption and indicated that La Soufriere has moved into an explosive state with plumes up to eight kilometres and expected ashfall within five minutes of this announcement.

  • Ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport

  • Ash plumes up to 20,000 feet headed East.

  • Heavy ash fall has resulted in extremely poor visibility and created a challenge with the evacuation.

