St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #19 (30 April 2021)
Situation Overview
• Flooding and landslide alert issued by NEMO on April 29, 2021 in several areas on mainland St. Vincent as a result of heavy rainfall.
• Heavy rainfall overnight generated lahars in red and orange zones and public advised not to visit streams, rivers and flood prone areas.
• Road advisory issued on April 29 urged pedestrian and motorists to stay off roads today due to flooding and landslides.
• Power outages reported by St Vincent Electrical Services in a number of areas.