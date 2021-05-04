St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #19 (30 April 2021)

Situation Overview

• Flooding and landslide alert issued by NEMO on April 29, 2021 in several areas on mainland St. Vincent as a result of heavy rainfall.

• Heavy rainfall overnight generated lahars in red and orange zones and public advised not to visit streams, rivers and flood prone areas.

• Road advisory issued on April 29 urged pedestrian and motorists to stay off roads today due to flooding and landslides.

• Power outages reported by St Vincent Electrical Services in a number of areas.