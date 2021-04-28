St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #17 (26 April 2021)

Situation Overview

• Last explosive eruption was reported around 11:09 am on April 22, 2021.

• Seismic activity at La Soufriere has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting around noon on April 22, 2001. The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning. The volcano is at alert level RED.

• Argyle International Airport reopened on Saturday April 24, 2021 with Cargo Terminal returning to normal operations from Friday April 23, 2021. Some airlines (incl. American Airlines) postponed their services until May 1, 2021