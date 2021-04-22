St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #13 (21 April 2021)

Situation Overview

• The swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continue but the rate of occurrence dropped signifi- cantly last night, April 16, 2021 around 8:00 pm and has remained near-constant since.

• Satellite images show that the new crater mea- sures 900m x 750m and estimated to be 100m deep. New crater has several vents but only one is clearly identified.

• Another eruption occurred on April 18, 2021 at 4:49 pm. Ash clouds were moving towards the south and west of the island.

• Airport remains closed.

• The volcano alert level remains RED