St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #10 (18 April 2021)

Situation Overview

• La Soufrière volcano Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) active since December 29, 2020.

Started with effusive eruption activity, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to crater lake and seismic activity.

• Activity increased since April 8, 2021 3:00 am.

Prime Minister, VCT gave the order to evacuate the red zone on April 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm and declared the red alert. Explosive eruptions commenced at 8:42 am on April 9, 2021.

• On April 11, 2021 at 1:00 am another eruption occurred, followed by a power outage in the NE part of the Island. Power was restored at 6:00 am in Green zone.

• On April 12, 2021, NEMO reported that at approx- imately 4:15 am, the dome had collapsed, and pyroclastic flow occurred along the valleys on the eastern and western coasts.

• Other explosive event occurred at 6:30 am and 8:00 pm on April 13, 2021, also at 6:16 am on April 16, 2021.

• The swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continue but the rate of occurrence dropped sig- nificantly last night, April 16, 2021 around 8:00 pm and has remained near-constant since.

• No episodes of tremors have been recorded in last 12 hours.

• Satellite images show that the new crater measures 900m x 750m and estimated to be 100m deep. New crater has several vents but only one is clearly identified.

• The volcano alert level remains RED