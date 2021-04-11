St. Vincent & the Grenadines, La Soufrière Volcano, Situation Update #1 (09 April 2021)

Highlights

Soufriere volcano Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT) active since 29th December, 2020. Started with effusive eruption activity, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to crater lake and seismic activity.

Activity increased since 8-4-2021 3AM

Residents living on the Leeward side of the Island will be able to see the glow/fiery look of the dome as it gets darker

PM VCT gave the order to evacuate the red zone on 8-4-2021 4PM and has declared the red alert. This means an explosive eruption is imminent. 20000 residents are living in the red zone.

MV Gem Star and VCT Coast Guard is docked at jetty Chateaubelair to transport residents to be evacuated

4 Cruise ships ETA VCT 9-4-2021

Deployment of Barbados Defence Force (BDF). ETA VCT 9-4-2021. BDF EMT on standby

Last time volcano erupted was in 1979 (both red and orange zone were evacuated)