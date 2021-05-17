St. Vincent & the Grenadines: La Soufrière Volcano Situation Report No. 07 (As of 14 May 2021)

This situation report is produced by the United Nations Sub-Regional Team (UNST) for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

HIGHLIGHTS

• Seismic activity at La Soufrière in Saint Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

• The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest, and escalation activity can still take place with little or no warning.

• In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period earthquakes have been recorded. The volcano is at alert level ORANGE.

• As of 14 May, approximately USD 6.9 million (23 percent) has been mobilised under the USD 29.2 million UN Global Funding Appeal launched on 20 April to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This total includes both funds repurposed and mobilized by UN agencies, as well as pipeline funding. 3 • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines WASH Sector Assessment in Public Shelters was completed on 11 May and can be found here.

• In collaboration with the UN RC Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, OCHA supported the elaboration of a Business Guide for the Private Sector, who may wish to support the response and relief efforts for Saint Vincent and contribute to the UN Global Funding Appeal. The guide can be found here.