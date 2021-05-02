St. Vincent & the Grenadines: La Soufrière Volcano Situation Report No. 05 (As of 30 April 2021)

This situation report is produced by the United Nations Sub-Regional Team (UNST) for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator Office with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 29 April, rainfall resulted in flooding and landslides affecting residents and damaging housing infrastructure. Mudflows impacted the RED zone as ash deposits are thickest in those areas due to theabsence of trees. There were reports of flooding and landslides in and around Kingstown and its surrounding areas, with three emergency shelters being flooding.

• On 27 April, NEMO reported lahar flows within the river system in the RED, and ORANGE Volcano Hazard Zones from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Lahars are a dense mixture of ash and water which occurs during heavy rain, which creates mudflows that destroy everything in their path and rush down the Volcano’s slopes faster than a river.

• The septic tanks of shelters are overwhelmed (no sewage system), chemical toilets are being used, but with insufficient suction vehicles.3 Liquid and solid waste management pose a challenge for shelters. Many shelters receive food prepared offsite, suggesting volumes of waste related to food production. 4

• 90% water supply flow capacity island-wide has been restored, but many communities are not getting a constant supply. This poses a challenge for maintaining free chlorine residual levels. Large amounts of bottled water have been distributed, disturbing the previously functioning recycling system, and there are reports of increasing volumes of unsolicited aid shipments building up at the port.

• 100% and 80% loss of vegetation in the RED and ORANGE zones, respectively. 5 These zones closest to the Volcano are the main agricultural areas of the country.

• Argyle International Airport reopened on Saturday, 24 April 2021, with Cargo Terminal returning to normal operations from Friday, 23 April 2021. Some airlines (incl. American Airlines) postponed their services until 1 May 2021.