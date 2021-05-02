St. Vincent & the Grenadines: La Soufrière Volcano Situation Report No. 04 (As of 23 April 2021)

This situation report is produced by the United Nations Sub-Regional Team (UNST) for Barbados and the Eastern in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.(OCHA).

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 20 April 2021, the United Nations for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean launched the United Nations Global Funding Appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Mr. Didier Trebucq gave remarks, UN Resident Coordinator, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves, Ms. Elizabeth Rielly, Executive Director, (ag) Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission. The aim was to mobilise international solidarity and support to finance the urgent humanitarian and recovery needs that have arisen due to the Volcano La Soufrière. Play back of the event can be found here, and the appeal document can be found here. For additional information, please email: tia.browne@un.org.

• On 22 April 2021, CDEMA conducted a technical mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including Ms.

Elizabeth Riley, CDEMA’s Executive Director (ag), and Mr. Daniel Best, Caribbean Development Bank’s Director of Projects. Meetings and visits were scheduled with the Detail Damage Sectoral Assessment (DDSA)team, the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU), the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), and the Logistics Hub site at Arnos Vale old airport.1

• On 22 April 2021, a high-level seismic tremor started at 11:09 am, generated by explosive activity, and lasted for about 20 minutes. 2