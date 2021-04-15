St. Vincent & the Grenadines: La Soufrière Volcano Situation Report No. 03 (As of 14 April 2021)

This situation report is produced by the United Nations Sub-Regional Team (UNST) for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

HIGHLIGHTS

• The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now started to generate pyroclastic density currents that appear to have gone down valleys that drain towards the Rabacca River on the east coast of the island.

• Eighty-nine (89) shelters with more than 4,021 occupants are now activated. Registration of persons who have sought shelter with family and friends is ongoing, with 2,045 persons registered to date.

• Four of the eight (8) seismic stations were lost, and new seismic stations will be installed when it is safe to do so. The remaining four (4) stations will provide the ability to monitor the activity and will be augmented by satellite imagery.

• CDEMA has mobilized the Detailed Damage Sector Assessment (DDSA) team to support the Water, Health, and Agriculture damage assessment. UNICEF, PAHO, and FAO are expected to be part of the team.

• The UN system is increasing its deployment subsequent to the request for assistance received from Prime Minister Gonsalves, and besides WFP, PAHO/WHO already onsite, UNICEF, FAO, and UNEP experts are being deployed along with coordination support from the Resident Coordinator Office/OCHA.

• The UN Team for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is preparing to launch a funding appeal for humanitarian and early recovery support in Saint Vincent and other affected neighbouring countries.

16-20K Estimated people affected

2,045K Estimated vulnerable people sheltering with family or friends

4,021K Estimated people in shelters

89 Shelters for temporary accommodation have been activated

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 14 April, during a Press Conference held by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Hon. Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves pleaded with persons to leave the red zone. Over the last five days, 127 people have been rescued in Owia, a community located in the red zone, despite evacuation orders given last week.

Concerning evacuees, cruise ships were preparing to take evacuees to other islands nearby. However, the Prime Minister indicated that while some individuals would like to leave, he believed that there was not a sufficient uptake of persons who wanted to leave Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Extensive international media coverage coming out of the UN Resident Coordinator(RC)DidierTrebucq's brief to Journalist correspondents at the UN Headquarters today gave further visibility to SVG's emerging humanitarian crisis. During the Press Briefing, the RC highlighted the impact of the eruption and subsequent ashfall on neighbouring islands and the fact that this situation represents a "crisis within the crisis," given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In his exchange with the media, the RC underscored the need for a longer-term humanitarian and rehabilitative response and support from the international community for an announced UN funding appeal to meet immediate humanitarian needs and support early recovery over the next six months.