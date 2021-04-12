St. Vincent & the Grenadines: La Soufrière Volcano Situation Report No. 02 (As of 11 April 2021)

This situation report is produced by the UN Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Country Emergency Technical Team (UNETT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners on behalf of the United Nations Subregional Team (UNST). It is issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 11 April, intervals between tremors have lasted between 1.5 to 3 hours. Based on visual observations and satellite imagery, the intervals are associated with periods of explosive activity or enhanced venting of the volcano. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.1 Satellite imagery can be seen here.

• 54% of shelters lack basic services such as water, hygiene, and sanitation (WASH) and 63% of emergency shelters show increasing presence of unaccompanied women and girls.2

• On 11 April, Saint Vincent experienced a massive power outage around 1:00 am following another explosive event. This poses serious challenges for shelters that do not have auxiliary power.

• The United Nations at the request of the Prime Minister Hon Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves activated a mechanism to mobilize a team of experts that includes volcanologist or environmental toxicologists through UNEP to develop and implement a plan debris management including cleanup of ashes, health safety and promote environmental health and safety and disposal of ashes.

• PAHO and WFP personnel have been deployed to support health and humanitarian efforts.

• Airports in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are closed and there is a limited availability of maritime assets.

30 Approximately 30 villages evacuated

16-20K Estimated number of people affected

3.5K Estimated number of people in shelters

85 Shelters have been activated