St. Vincent & the Grenadines: La Soufrière Volcano Monthly Report No. 02 (As of 30 July 2021)

This monthly report is produced by the United Nations Sub-Regional Team (UNST)for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

HIGHLIGHTS

• Approximately USD 11.1 million (38 percent) has been raised under the USD 29.2 million UN Global Funding Appeal to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This total includes funds repurposed and mobilized by UN agencies, as well as pipeline funding.

• On 13th July, the Government of Japan announced extending an Emergency Grant Aid of USD 1.58 million to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

• The volcano remains in a state of unrest, and as indicated by UWI Seismic Research Centre, residents from the RED and ORANGE zones have to live and adapt to a new and changing environment.

• President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir conducted a high-level mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss critical issues affecting the countrywith Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves,including the humanitarian response to the volcanic eruption, COVID-19 recovery, and climate action.

• On 2 nd July, Hurricane Elsa struck Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with a few damages in Sandy Bay and Owia (RED zone).