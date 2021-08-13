St. Vincent & the Grenadines: La Soufrière Volcano Monthly Report No. 01 (As of 18 June 2021)

This monthly report is produced by the United Nations Sub-Regional Team (UNST)for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately USD 9.5 million (32 percent) has been raised under the USD 29.2 million UN Global Funding Appeal launched on 20 April to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This total includes funds repurposed and mobilized by UN agencies, as well as pipeline funding.

• The Caribbean Partners Development Group (CDPG), co-chaired by CDEMA and the Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO) of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, convened a meeting on 10 June 2021 to update partners on the progress of the response related to the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

• The Volcano remains in a state of unrest, and as indicated by UWI Seismic Research Centre, residents from the RED and ORANGE zones have to live and adapt to a new and changing environment.

• Approximately 51 public shelters are occupied, and there are an estimated 2,131 evacuees.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Volcano remains at an ORANGE alert. The number of persons in shelters continues to fluctuate as people leave to clean their homes and return. UNICEF has provided footage of families making the journey home since the evacuation and can be viewed here. The UWI Seismic Research Centre says seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano in St Vincent remains low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April. However, persistent steaming is observable from the observatory once the cloud cover is high enough and thermal anomalies continue to be detected by the NASA FIRMS alert system. These have been persistent since the 22 April explosion. Chateaubelair, Fitz- Hughes communities, and all communities in the Red Volcano Hazard zone remain restricted.

Lahars (mudflows) pose a dangerous threat to the Volcano's river valleys, including Wallibou and Rabacca. Lahars can potentially cause damage to property and severe injury to persons in their path. Mudflows observed were composed of boulders up to 5m (15 feet) in diameter.

Teams of health personnel visit the shelters daily to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and tests and carry out syndromic surveillance (Coughs, Fevers, and Diarrhoea); none of these three symptoms were reported