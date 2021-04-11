St. Vincent and the Grenadines - La Soufriere Volcano, Donor Alert #1 (10 April 2021)

Highlights

La Soufriere volcano, located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VCT), has been active since 29 December, 2020. The volcanic activity started with effusive eruption, formation of a volcanic dome, as well as changes to crater lake and seismic events. The activity rapidly increased on 8 April 2021 at 3:00 am, local time.

On 8 April 2021 at 4:00 pm, the Prime Minister issued an order to evacuate the volcano red zone (over 20,000 individuals) due to an imminent explosive eruption. On 9 April, evacuations of the orange zone started as the volcano entered in a phase of active explosive eruptions.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) of VCT has rapidly activated a network of 76 emergency shelters. However, due to community spread and asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 in the island, public health risk involved in gathering in a shelter is significant.

Rapid response operations have started with the prepositioning of 4 cruise ship to shelter affected individuals in the island, and the offer of Antigua, Grenada and St Lucia to accommodate about 2,600 evacuated individuals.