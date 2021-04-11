St. Vincent and the Grenadines Humanitarian Situation Report No.1 (La Soufriere Volcano Eruption) (9 to 10 April 2021)

Highlights

• The La Soufrière Volcano, which was last active in 1979, erupted in the morning of 9 April 2021, sending ash plumes 18,000 feet into the air. Since then, three explosive events were reported within 24 hours.

• Populations from the designated red zone (16-20,000 people estimated), which accounts for almost one-third of the Saint Vincent land mass, have been issued with a mandatory evacuation order.

• By the evening of 9 April, a total of 2,318 evacuees were registered in 62 of the 70 shelters which had been activated. The number of evacuees rose to 3,200 by early 10 April. Plans are being made for some evacuees to be hosted in neighbouring countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Lucia.

• UNICEF coordinated with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) the shipment of seven tonnes of prepositioned WASH supplies (collapsible water tanks, dignity kits, chlorine water treatment), to Saint Vincent in support of the affected population. These supplies will benefit 9,000 persons with access to safe water and hygiene services.